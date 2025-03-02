Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) Three police personnel were injured when a police team in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district was attacked by locals while attempting to arrest a theft accused, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Meenakshi said that the incident occurred on Saturday evening in a village in the Sureshiya police outpost area where the team had gone to apprehend the accused.

The DSP said local residents attacked the policemen and vandalized their jeep.

Three police personnel sustained injuries in the attack and were admitted to a hospital.

The police team had gone to the village to investigate a theft case and arrest the accused following a complaint. During the questioning, locals assaulted the policemen with sticks and stones, and damaged the police vehicle.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the attack, police said.

A case has been registered against 20 named individuals and 15 unidentified persons for obstructing government work and damaging public property, the DSP said.

