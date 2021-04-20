Chennai, Apr 20 (PTI) Ramco Systems, a provider of enterprise software solutions, on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Oracle to drive human resource and payroll transformation.

The city-based company said its global payroll is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, a centralised repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

"As a part of the collaboration, Ramco will integrate its online payroll platform across 50 plus countries with Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management thereby enabling HR and payroll transformation for large enterprises", a company statement said here.

Ramco Global Payroll enables organisations to comply with all the statutory and regulatory requirements across 50 plus countries.

The solution also leverages its Artificial Intelligence, machine learning capabilities to identify anomalies in payroll processing and automatically derive reasons for these anomalies using a reasoning engine.

Ramco Global Payroll's pre-built and native integration with Oracle Cloud HCM enables enterprises to drive their global HR and payroll transformation 'holistically'.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop for its customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite.

Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including software as a service, application development among others, the statement added.

