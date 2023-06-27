New Delhi, June 27: Veteran industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata on Tuesday said he has no associations with cryptocurrency of any form. Strongly refuting reports of his investments in cryptocurrency, in a tweet, Tata said, "I request netizens to please stay aware. I have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form."

Sharing a screenshot of an article that stated his "recent investment had experts in disbelief and major banks concerned" as an example, he wrote, "If you see any articles or ads mentioning my association with cryptocurrency, they are absolutely untrue and meant to scam citizens." Tata Offering Free Rs 479 Recharge to Celebrate Ratan Tata’s Birthday? Here’s A Fact Check of the Fake Post Going Viral on WhatsApp.

Ratan Tata's Tweet

I request netizens to please stay aware. I have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form. pic.twitter.com/LpVIHVrOjy — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) June 27, 2023

In 2021, Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra also denied investing in cryptocurrency, dubbing reports that claimed that he had done so as "completely fabricated & fraudulent" and asserted he had "not invested a single rupee in cryptos".

