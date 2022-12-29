Tata Offering Free Rs 479 Recharge to Celebrate Ratan Tata’s Birthday? Here’s A Fact Check of the Fake Post Going Viral on WhatsApp

Delhi, December 29: A post is getting widely shared on social media which claims that Tata is giving free Rs 479 recharge to everyone which will be valid for 56 days on the occasion of Ratan Tata’s birthday. A link is being shared on various social media platforms and especially on WhatsApp and telegram claiming that as a part of Ratan Tata Birthday, Tata organisation is giving free recharge to its customers.

To claim the recharge one has to click on the link and complete the survey. After completing the survey it force its users to share that link on whats app and other social media platforms. To get the recharge one has to click on the link https://mahacashback.com/. Fact Check: Sharing Coronavirus-Related Posts Declared Punishable Offence by Government? Here’s the Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Post Going Viral

Check Post Going Viral:

Viral post on social media claims Tata offering free recharge on Ratan Tata’s Birthday (Photo Credit- Viral Post)

Fact Check of Viral Claim:

Upon review of that link we found that the above link is redirecting its users to a suspicious website. It claims that you can get free recharge instantly after completing the given survey or other tasks. However, the link is not safe and it is not going to give you any reward. Clicking on the link may result in data leak and fraud as Tata is not running any such recharge offers. Fact Check: Government to Launch New Rs 1,000 Notes and Withdraw Rs 2,000 Notes From January 1, 2023? Here's the Truth About Viral Video Making Fake Claims

Tata Group Warns Against Fake News:

Read that message twice before clicking on the link or forwarding it to others. #FakeNotSafe pic.twitter.com/g8GDWTrJQ2 — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) September 11, 2021

We strongly recommend to you stay away from that suspicious link and not to click it, because it may cause data loss.

Fact check

Claim : Tata is offering free Rs 479 recharge on Ratan Tata’s Birthday. Conclusion : The viral social media post is fake as Tata is not running any such offers. Full of Trash Clean

