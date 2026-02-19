Mumbai, February 19: Bitcoin (BTC) continued its downward trend on Thursday morning, trading at USD 66,941 as of 9:04 AM IST. The leading digital asset has faced persistent selling pressure over the last 24 hours, slipping further from the USD 67,341 level recorded on Wednesday and remaining significantly below its historical peaks.

The broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure as institutional support appears to be cooling. According to recent market data, Bitcoin has now retraced more than 47% from its all-time high of USD 126,198 achieved in October 2025. This latest dip reflects a broader sentiment shift as investors weigh macroeconomic uncertainties and capital outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs. Bitcoin Price Today, February 18, 2026: BTC Price at USD 67,341; Down Compared to Yesterday’s USD 68,880 Mark.

Bitcoin Market Momentum and Institutional Outflows

Market analysts point to a significant breakdown in market structure that began late last year. Since October 2025, an estimated USD 8.5 billion has exited US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs, suggesting that the initial wave of institutional euphoria has transitioned into a period of consolidation or profit-taking. This shift has left the price vulnerable to retail volatility once again.

While some traditional finance leaders, including Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, have recently disclosed "limited" personal holdings in the asset, the overall institutional appetite has tempered. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) also reported a substantial decrease in Bitcoin futures open interest, falling nearly 66% from its peak in late 2024, indicating reduced speculative activity from professional traders.

Global Economic Factors and Asset Comparisons

The decline in Bitcoin's value comes amidst a complex global economic backdrop. Federal Reserve minutes released this week suggest a split among officials regarding future interest rate paths, with some leaning toward a pause in cuts if inflation persists. This "higher-for-longer" interest rate environment typically weighs on risk assets like cryptocurrencies, which do not offer traditional yields. Bitcoin Price Today February 17, 2026: BTC Stabilises at USD 68,880 as Global Crypto Market Sentiment Improves.

In contrast, gold has demonstrated more resilience as a hedge, trading near USD 4,970 per ounce. While Bitcoin was frequently touted as "digital gold," its recent performance has diverged from the precious metal, with the cryptocurrency down roughly 30% since this time last year. Investors are now closely watching upcoming GDP and PCE data for further clues on market direction.

