Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on New Delhi-based Bahadur Chand Investments Private Limited for its failure comply with various directions, including on outsourcing.

The penalty, it said, has been imposed for non-compliance with certain provisions of the "Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016" and directions on "Information Technology Framework for the NBFC Sector".

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government to Decide on Fitment Factor Hike After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

The Reserve Bank said the company failed to appoint an Independent Director/Chief Information Officer (CIO)/Chief Technology Officer (CTO) on IT Strategy Committee and disclose components of Adjusted Net Worth (ANW) and other related information in its annual financial statements for the position as on March 31, 2021.

However, the central bank added that the penalty is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Receives Fresh Snowfall; More Likely During Next 48 Hours, Says IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)