New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) State-run non-banking finance firm REC Ltd's arm RECPDCL has handed over two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of transmission projects to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).

REC Power Distribution Company Ltd (RECPDCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Limited under Ministry of Power, handed over two projects specific Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) 'Fatehgarh Bhadla Transco Limited' & 'Sikar New Transmission Limited' to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on Friday in the presence of CEO & Jt. CEO, RECPDCL and officials from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the selection of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited was carried out through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) for selection of Transmission Developers in line with the Standard Bidding Documents and Guidelines thereof as notified by the Ministry of Power. * * * * * HZL launches virtual platform on plantation * Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Saturday announced the launch of a virtual platform for all where the company will plant a tree on ground for every green pledge taken. "On World Environment Day, the company has launched a unique initiative Zinc Eco Buddies – a virtual platform where anyone can click and take a green pledge and Hindustan Zinc will plant a tree on ground in their name," the company said in a statement. This plantation drive is a step toward protecting and preserving ecological balance of nature.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)