New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) A record 73 fertiliser railway rakes were moved in a single day on June 30, the government said on Thursday.

During June, the average movement of fertiliser rakes were 56.5 per day. It's also a record number for any June month historically, it said.

“Till date, this is a record number of fertiliser rakes moved in a single day,” Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said in a statement.

He complimented officers of both his ministry and Railways in this regard.

Gowda said the government is committed to making available affordable fertilisers at appropriate time to farmers. So far, for the ongoing Kharif season, the central government in close coordination with state governments has ensured steady supply of fertilisers in adequate quantities to farmers across the country, the statement added.

