Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) International Maritime Organisation (IMO) continues to engage with all the countries in relation to any crisis around the world, its Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez said on Thursday even as he said that the Red Sea issue is "geopolitical" which it cannot control.

"... geopolitics, we can't control them. And the Red Sea is geopolitics. We get affected by it. What we're doing is engaging with all the necessary actors in order to first guarantee the safety and security of the people on board the ships and the ships," Dominguez said here addressing a media conference at the Green Shipping Conclave 2025.

He said that his organisation facilitates conversations between the key players, either directly at IMO or with the relevant UN agencies.

"And I continue to engage with all the countries at IMO in relation to the Red Sea crisis and any crisis around the world," Dominguez added.

Stating that countries can play a part (in resolving such issues), he said, "I have asked India and many other countries if you have connections because the world is about connections, if you can reach out to some countries, send a message."

He thanked the Indian Navy, saying that "it provided support and continues to do so in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

"When it comes to piracy and robbery, that's not new. We have improved considerably in relation to where we were just over 10 years ago with piracy off the coast of Somalia. We're supporting in particular implementation of projects in the areas which are more prone to piracy around the world, enhancing the governance of the member states."

Dominguez said that last November he visited Africa just to focus on those that border the Red Sea and where the gaps are, and this is how we can then support, he said.

"Sometimes it's directly at IMO, sometimes it's through other UN agencies, other countries that can provide that assistance. But the awareness is there, and we continue to raise awareness."

