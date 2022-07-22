New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported a nearly 24 per cent year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 4,335 crore for the June 2022 quarter.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio clocked revenue from operations of Rs 21,873 crore in the just-ended quarter, which was 21.5 per cent higher than the year-ago period, according to a filing.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 5G Pre-Order To Begin Today in India, Check Details Here.

Jio's Q1 scorecard comes at a time when the telecom market is poised for the advent of 5G services, which will usher in ultra-high speeds (about 10 times faster than 4G) and bring new-age services and business models.

The countdown to 5G spectrum auctions has begun, and a total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of radiowaves worth at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore will be put on the block during the upcoming auction, scheduled to begin on July 26.

Also Read | Instagram Video Posts Shorter Than 15 Minutes To Be Shared As Reels.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)