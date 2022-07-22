Oppo India launched the Reno8 Series 5G earlier this week. The Reno8 Series comprises Reno8 and Reno8 Pro 5G models. The former went on sale on Tuesday, whereas the latter will be available on July 25, 2022. Ahead of its sale, the Reno8 will be made available for pre-order today at 7 pm IST via Flipkart and Oppo India's website. As a launch offer, Oppo will be offering up to Rs 3,000 discount using ICICI, HDFC, SBI and Bank of Baroda cards. Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno8 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The Reno8 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. It comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

#OPPOReno8 5G is a wonder of technology, it's fast to use, smooth to feel, and gorgeous to look at. The ultra-fast tech is set to illuminate the night with its high-quality portraits even in low-light conditions. Pre-order now: https://t.co/HuNQJTUQtF pic.twitter.com/08DrAmw3ma — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 22, 2022

For photography, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

