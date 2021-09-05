Amaravati, Sep 5 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday appointed retired IPS officer Ram Prawesh Thakur as a member of the Commissionerate of Inquiries.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued an order stating Thakur would hold the post for two years from the date of assuming charge.

Thakur served as the state Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime.

He was removed from the post of DGP hours after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 30, 2019, and posted as the Commissioner of Printing and Stationery.

In January this year, Thakur was brought into the limelight again as he was made the Managing Director of AP State Road Transport Corporation for a brief four-month period before his superannuation on May 31.

As a post-retirement sop, Thakur has now been appointed as the Commissioner of Inquiries.

