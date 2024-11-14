Nashik, Nov 14 (PTI) Recycling firm revalyu Resources on Friday said it has commissioned a second plastic recycling unit at its plant in Nashik with an aim to bolster production capacity.

With the commissioning of the new unit, revalyu now recycles over 20 million used PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles a day into 160 tonnes per day of high-quality chips and polymer, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | World Diabetes Day 2024 Theme: What Are Symptoms of Diabetes? How To Prevent Diabetes? Know About Government of India’s Diabetes Prevention Initiatives.

A third plant, which is under construction, is fully financed as part of the USD 100 million investment, and will add a further 120 tonnes per day of capacity in the third quarter of 2025.

This will increase the site's recycling capacity to approximately 35 million post-consumer plastic bottles a day and total production capacity to 280 tonnes per day.

Also Read | Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2024: Celebrating Tribal Heritage on Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti.

"Our Nashik site underscores our strategic vision of reinforcing our leadership position in the PET recycling landscape globally. This environmentally sustainable chemical recycling process is scalable and replicable and that gives our customers an edge in their respective markets, the technology is a game changer. We will continue to explore collaborations globally to build scale and create market opportunities," Makarand Kulkarni, CEO, revalyu India, said.

revalyu Resources said it will set up a 240 tonnes per day PET recycling facility in the USA by 2027 and has plans to expand globally with partnerships to increase its production to over 1,000 tonnes per day by 2030.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)