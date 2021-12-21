Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged the Centre to ensure that the GST slab rate is brought down to 5 per cent on textile and apparel items.

Also Read | Philadelphia Woman Reportedly Gives Birth in Tesla's Front Seat While on Autopilot.

In the wake of the twin factors of the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years and huge rise in the price of cotton yarn, the textile industry in Tamil Nadu is already facing hardship and lot of challenges, Panneerselvam, who is also a former Chief Minister said.

Also Read | TCS, Wipro, HCL, Byjus, Toyota To Be Among 40 Companies To Take Part in Job Fair in Belagavi on December 23.

Against such a background, a decision was taken by the GST Council in its last meeting to correct the inverted tax structure by rising GST from 5 per cent to 12 per cent for several textile and apparel items with effect from 1 January 2022, the AIADMK leader said in a letter to Union Minister for Textiles, Piyush Goyal.

"It has come as a blow to micro, small and medium-scale textile and clothing units in Tamil Nadu leading to loss of livelihood for lakhs of workers. This move will push up prices for consumers and spike in inflation," he said.

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Associations is demanding a restoration of GST to its previous slab of 5 per cent, Panneerselvam pointed out.

"I, therefore, request you to kindly take up this matter with the Ministry of Finance and ensure that the GST slab rate is brought down to five per cent on textile and apparel items."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)