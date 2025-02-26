Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Third-party logistics operator RGL announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its warehousing footprint nationally with the leasing of a mega logistics hub in Bhiwandi, located in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

Additionally, it is also finalising a warehouse in Bangalore and is launching a similar facility in Gurgaon.

This expansion will increase RGL's warehouse capacity by 45 per cent in FY26, increasing it to 1.45 million sq ft from 1 million sq ft. The growth will also reinforce its commitment to enhancing India's supply chain with smarter and more connected logistics solutions, the company said.

The 45,000 sq ft Grade A sustainable and advanced warehousing facility at One Samruddhi Park, Bhiwandi, designed to optimise logistics efficiency, will be launched in May, RGL said, adding that the warehouse offers excellent connectivity to major trade and industrial zones.

"Our new Bhiwandi warehouse represents a significant step towards a more efficient supply chain. With an investment of Rs 25 crore, we are expanding to help businesses meet rising consumer demand. Increased demand translates to more inventory, and this facility is designed to support that growth," RGL CEO Aditya Vazirani said.

Beyond logistics, this expansion aims to create jobs, strengthen local economies, and build a smarter, faster, and more resilient supply chain, he said.

Building on this momentum, RGL said it has launched a 1,50,000 sq ft warehouse in Gurgaon, strategically positioned near the Dwarka Expressway and KMP Expressway for seamless access to IGI Airport, Delhi, and major industrial hubs to strengthen supply chains for e-commerce, retail, FMCG, and automotive industries.

In addition to its existing local footprint in Bengaluru, it has also finalised a 1,00,000 sq ft warehouse in the city to streamline operations across South India.

The company is also securing a fourth warehouse in Pune to serve the high-demand automotive sector, while a new facility in Lucknow is in the pipeline to expand regional capacity, RGL said.

"This isn't just about expanding our footprint, it is about shaping the future of logistics in India. Each new facility strengthens the supply chain with agile, technology-driven, and future-ready solutions. With our presence in 18 states, we provide our customers with flexibility by having a single service provider across the vast Indian landscape," Vazirani said.

