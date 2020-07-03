New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) State-owned RITES on Friday said it has renewed its pact with Coal India for project management consultancy services of rail infrastructure business, and construction of rapid loading system, coal handling plants and silos.

"RITES Ltd has renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India Ltd (CIL)," the railway consultancy firm said in a statement.

Also Read | WhatsApp Web Gets Dark Mode Feature; How to Enable WhatsApp Web Dark Mode Theme.

The MoU has been renewed for five years.

While in the past, the MoU enabled RITES to achieve a fee income of around Rs 100 crore per year, the company is expecting an increase in it due to additional scope and several projects expected in the pipeline, it added. PTI SID SID ABM ABM 07031848 NNNN Premier League teams have replaced their names on the back of their shirts with the words “Black Lives Matter” in support of a movement that has gained popularity worldwide since the killing of George Floyd in the United States last month.

Also Read | Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale Shooter Video Game Now Supports 200-Player Matches.

Like with every match in the Premier League since the restart last week, players, coaches and match officials took a knee for around 10 seconds before kickoff at Etihad.

“We are fully behind the Premier League's Black Lives Matter initiative,” Burnley said, "and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kickoff at Manchester City.

“We apologize unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)