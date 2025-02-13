New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman, Anuradha, lost both her legs in an accident, but with the help of Project 'AtmaNirbhar', an initiative by the Rotary Club Imperial, she received prosthetic limbs and is now determined to become an IAS officer.

The 'AtmaNirbhar' project is an initiative by the Rotary Club Imperial aimed at providing prosthetic limbs to underprivileged physically challenged individuals. Within six months, 300 prosthetic limbs have been donated through this initiative.

During the inauguration of the project on Thursday, Anuradha said, "Losing my legs in an accident shattered my dreams, but now that I can stand and walk again, my confidence is back. Now I want to become an IAS officer."

Another beneficiary Aakash, a 40-year-old man who lost one of his legs in an accident, spoke about his struggles.

"Earning for my family became difficult after losing my leg. I was unable to perform many tasks on my own, making it hard to support my family."

"But now, with a prosthetic limb, I believe I will be able to get a job and provide for my loved ones," he added.

Addressing the event, Rajesh Aggarwal, president of the club, said, "Whenever we see a physically disabled person, many wonder why they cannot improve their lives. However, losing a limb often feels like losing everything".

He said through this project, they are not just providing prosthetic limbs, but are restoring confidence, self-sufficiency, and hope.

This initiative is about empowering people to stand tall, both physically and emotionally, Aggarwal said.

Rotary Club District Governor Prashant Raj Sharma, who spearheaded this vision, emphasised the long-term goal of the project.

He said this is not just about distributing prosthetic limbs-it is about creating a pathway to independence.

