Rourkela, Oct 4 (PTI) For the first time, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of SAIL, directly dealt with sale of products by participating in tender processes and supplied around 3,000 tonne of pipes of special grade to petroleum companies, IOCL and BPCL, for their use, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | MAH LLB 5-Year CET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The authorities of RSP delivered pipes of API grade with a total length of 20 kilometres to units of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd in Vijaywada, Vishakapatnam, New Delhi, Howrah, Kota, Durgapur and Chittorgarh through warehouse transport, the official said.

Also Read | Dehradun Shocker: 22-Year-Old Student Hangs Self in Her Room After Not Being Able To Pay College Fees.

Pipes with similar length were also dispatched to Kanpur, Bokaro and other sites of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, he said.

"This is the first time that RSP is directly dealing with the sale of the products by participating in the tender as the unit is producing pipes as per customers' specification," the official said.

The products manufactured by the steel plant were checked and accepted as per norms, he said.

Third-party inspections are also being arranged for authentication and validation, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)