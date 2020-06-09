Latest News | S Mervin Alexander Takes Charge as Bengal Circle's Chief Postmaster General

Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) S Mervin Alexander, an officer of the 1987 batch of the Indian Postal Service, on Monday assumed charge as the chief postmaster general of the West Bengal circle.

Alexander, an alumnus of the National Defence College, was joint secretary in the Department of Atomic Energy in his last assignment, a statement said.

The postal circle includes West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

He replaces Gautam Bhattacharya who has retired in April.

As a joint secretary, Alexander was also a director in the boards of three PSUs -- Indian Rare Earths Ltd, Uranium Corporation of India Ltd and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd.

He had also served as governing council member of Tata Memorial Centre (Tata Cancer Hospital) & B Barooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, both autonomous institutions under the DAE.

He had worked in Tamil Nadu, Kerala besides at the postal directorate, New Delhi.

