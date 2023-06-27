Agra, Jun 27 (PTI) Saahaj Milk Producer Company Ltd (SMPCL) on Tuesday launched a mobile milk vending van, known as the mobile milk ATM, at Agra in Uttar Pradesh and aims to sell 700-800 litres per day initially.

The mobile milk vending van was ceremoniously flagged-off by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Meenesh Shah. He is also the Chairman of NDDB subsidiary NDDB Dairy Services (NDS), that provides technical assistance to Saahaj, a company statement said.

Owned by about a lakh dairy farmers across ten districts of Western Uttar Pradesh, Saahaj plans to bring in more such mobile milk ATMs during this fiscal itself to increase the coverage area in Agra, and further expand to cover Mathura and Aligarh to start with.

Shah said, "The introduction of the mobile milk vending van signifies a remarkable milestone for SMPCL. This endeavour reaffirms the unwavering commitment of Saahaj's one lakh dairy farmer members to provide fresh and quality milk to consumers."

Basant Choudhary, Chief Executive Officer of Saahaj, said the milk vending van will initially cater to the four sectors of Agra Development Authority -- Sikandra - Sectors 5, 6, 9, and 10.

About 700 to 800 litres of milk are expected to be sold daily through this innovative mobile platform.

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated a state-of-the-art 1,000 litre Bulk Milk Chilling (BMC) plant at Garhi Dahar and visited a model dairy farm at Nangla Pachouri village.

SMPCL was incorporated on October 17, 2014, with its headquarters located at Agra, in Uttar Pradesh. It operates in 10 districts of the state and aggregates 5.80 lakh kg of milk per day from its farmer members.

