Heartbeat is here to make our hearts flutter faster. Why you ask! Well, it's a vampire love story, it's a Kdrama, it's a romantic comedy and it has 2PM's Ok Taecyeon - get the gist? It's impossible not to like it. We admired and loved Taecyeon's innocent act in Vincenzo which soon changed into angst when he decided to jump ship and become a villain. His comic acts in Vincenzo were lovely but in Heartbeat, these have already attained a new level. 2PM’s Taecyeon Does the GQ Taiwan Suit Walk 2023 and Attends Audi Gentleman’s Party in His Finest Blue Attire; Twitterati Reacts to His Striking Visuals.

Two episodes of the series are already streaming on Amazon Prime and those two are enough to make us go ROFL. We have watched both of them and here're 5 scenes that we feel are simply hilarious. Obsessing Over Taecyeon In Heartbeat? Here're 5 Korean Drama Actors As Vampires You Shouldn't Forget.

Beat the sun

Claro que a KBS não ia perder a oportunidade de jogar o corpão do Ok Taec Yeon pro jogo 😎 #HeartbeatEp1 #Heartbeat pic.twitter.com/HZ5nNSGlFE — Leandro Martins (@LeandroMartyns1) June 26, 2023

Paying your respects to Buddha

Human bites a vampire... world should end now!

in twilight if a vampire bites a human they can become a vampire so if a human bites a vampire cant they become human too??😆😆 the ending🤣🤣 a lewser vampire🤣#2PM #TAECYEON #가슴이뛴다 #Heartbeat #HeartbeatEp1 pic.twitter.com/D3T5iK1iHe — taec ily🧎🏻‍♀️guwon & woohyeol groupie (@only_oktaec) June 26, 2023

Being handsome comes with the job

And so we meet our characters. Nice start to the series. A vampire waking up 100 years later with no bite, no money, but retaining all the good looks. #HeartBeat #HeartBeatEp1 #OkTaecyeon pic.twitter.com/66cP41GCq4 — Sebs Kdrama 🌸 (@KdramaSebs) June 26, 2023

What real friends do

So far Heartbeat has been a perfect mix of comedy and intensity. Just waiting for the romance to flow in and we will have different discussions to get into.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2023 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).