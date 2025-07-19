New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Consumer electronics maker Samsung on Saturday said it has received 2.1 lakh pre-orders for the latest seventh generation of its foldable smartphone series within 48 hours of its launch in India.

Samsung's seventh generation of foldable smartphone series was launched in India on Jul 9, 2025.

Samsung, which last week launched Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE smartphones, said this huge number of pre-orders signals "huge consumer demand and excitement for the brand's seventh generation of foldable".

It is "nearly equalling the pre-orders received for the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year", Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

Samsung had received a record 4.3 lakh pre-orders for its smartphone Galaxy S25, in a nearly three-week period after the launch.

For the first 48 hours, the number of pre-orders for S25 and Fold7/Flip7 is almost identical.

The company priced these Made-in-India foldable smartphones between Rs 89,000 and Rs 2.11 lakh.

Galaxy Z Fold7 starting from Rs 1.75 lakh and going up to Rs 2.11 lakh. Galaxy Z Flip7 is priced between Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.22 lakh.

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE price starts from Rs 89,000 and Rs 95,999.

Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park said: "The record pre-orders for our Made-in-India foldable smartphones reinforce our belief that young Indian consumers are quick to adopt the latest technology".

Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers Samsung's most advanced smartphone experience yet - powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all-in-one, while Galaxy Z Flip7 adapts, anticipates and empowers users, unlocking a smarter, more intuitive way to engage with the world.

"The success of the new devices is a stepping stone for our larger goal – the mainstreaming of foldable smartphones in India," he said.

In the Indian market, Samsung competes with the US-based phone maker Apple in the super premium category, priced over USD 1,000.

According to IDC, the Indian smartphone market is led by Vivo, which had 19.7 per cent market share in Q1 2025. Samsung was number two with 16.4 per cent shipments.

