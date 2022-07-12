New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday sent a recovery notice to 17 entities, asking them to pay Rs 3.80 crore in a case related to shareholding disclosure norms violation in the matter of Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd (APIL).

The notice came after 17 entities failed to pay the fine imposed on them by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The regulator has directed them to pay Rs 3.80 crore, which includes interest, recovery cost, charges and expenses within 15 days.

In the event of non-payment, it will recover the amount by attaching and selling their moveable and immoveable properties.

They will also face attachment of their bank accounts and arrest, Sebi said.

The regulator through an order passed in February 2015 levied a fine of Rs 2 crore on 18 entities. The amount has to be paid by the entities "jointly and severally". These entities were part of the then promoter group.

The case relates to 5.45 per cent stake acquisition by Ahlcon Parenterals' promoters together with Persons Acting in Concert (PACs) in the firm during January 2009 to March 2010.

Sebi found that 18 entities, which include 15 individuals and three firms -- Ahluwalia Builders & Development Group, Tidal Securities and Capricon Industrials -- were persons acting in concert with promoter group of the company.

Under the regulator's takeover norms, the PACs along with the promoter group were required to make a public announcement about their stake acquisition in the company as they had crossed the 5 per cent threshold.

However, they had failed to make disclosure/public announcement under the SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) regulations.

Besides these 17 entities, Sebi observed that one PAC related to this case had expired and therefore the current proceedings against him are abated.

Sebi had come across the violation while examining the letter of offer by B Braun Singapore Pte Ltd along with B Braun Melsungen AG to acquire 26 per cent shares of the APIL.

