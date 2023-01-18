New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday levied a penalty of Rs 15 lakh on an individual for manipulating the share prices of Panafic Industrials Ltd (PIL).

The regulator slapped a fine of Rs 15 lakh on Jalaj Agrawal and directed him to pay the said penalty within 45 days of receipt of this order, Sebi said in the order.

Also Read | Rewarding Information Sharing on Social Media Platforms Like Facebook and Twitter Leads to Spread of Misinformation: Study.

The order came after Sebi received complaints alleging receipt of SMS urging investors to buy the scrip of PIL.

Pursuant to this, the regulator investigated during the period January-March 2017 to ascertain whether there was any violation of the provisions of PFUTP(Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) by Agrawal in the trading of PIL scrip.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets: Know Where And How to Book Ticket For R-Day Event at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

In its order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) found that Agrawal had sent SMSs in the scrip of PIL by availing bulk SMS services from Shree SAI Venkatesh Technologies and such SMSs were designed to influence the decision of investors dealing in the scrip of the company.

"I find that the dissemination of false and misleading SMS messages in order to lure investors into buying the scrip of Panafic constituted an “unwarranted” interference in the operation of market forces of supply and demand in the scrip of the companies and thus amounted to market abuse," Sebi's Adjudicating Officer Barnali Mukherjee said.

By indulging in such acts, Agrawal has violated the provisions of PFUTP norms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)