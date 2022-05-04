New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) India's services exports set a new record of USD 254.4 billion (about Rs 19 lakh crore) in 2021-2022, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The exports also hit an all-time monthly high of USD 26.9 billion in March, it said.

Telecommunications, computer, and information services, other business services and transport are the top contributors to the exports, it added.

"The new record achieved in 2021-22 beats the previous high of USD 213.2 billion in 2019-20," it said.

