Vivo India has officially launched Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W smartphones today in the country. Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be available for pre-booking from May 5 and the first sale will commence on May 7, 2022. On the other hand, Vivo T1 44W will be available for purchase on May 8. Both smartphones will be made available via Flipkart and Vivo eStore. Customers purchasing the handset will get Rs 2,500 on the purchase of Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Rs 1,500 on T1 44W. Vivo T1 Pro To Feature 64MP Triple Rear Cameras, 66W Turbo Flash Charging.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2404x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the handset gets a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W FlashCharging support.

The ultimate upgrade is on its way.​ Get ready for the #vivoT1Pro​ Pre-booking starts on 5th of May, 12pm at an effective price of ₹21,499​* (Inclusive of bank offers) Know More: https://t.co/KykDVpW2bN​#vivoSeriesT #vivoT1 44W #GetSetTurbo​#TurboPerformance *TnC Apply pic.twitter.com/RnA5F2Ytvq — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 4, 2022

On the other side, Vivo T1 44W gets a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera module, a 16MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharging support and more. Coming to the pricing, Vivo T1 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 24,999. Vivo T1 44W is priced at Rs 14,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

