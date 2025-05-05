New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Servotech Renewable Power System on Monday announced the appointment of entrepreneur and global business strategist Errol Musk to its Global Advisory Board.

As per available information, Errol Musk is the father of billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, SpaceX and microblogging site X.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Panel Formation Likely by May End; What To Expect in Terms of Fitment Factor, Salary Hike?.

In a statement, Servotech said it "announces the appointment of distinguished entrepreneur and global business strategist Errol Musk to its Global Advisory Board."

Musk, renowned for his contributions to the fields of technology, infrastructure, and sustainable development, will provide strategic advisory support to Servotech's leadership team, it said.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery Result of May 5 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

As part of his engagement Musk will "participate in a tour of Servotech's manufacturing facilities in India. He will engage with key government and investor groups through curated roundtable sessions."

He will attend quarterly Global Advisory Board meetings, contribute to media activations and press interactions highlighting Servotech's innovation leadership and promote Servotech across his official social media platforms.

Managing Director Raman Bhatia said, "We...welcome Errol Musk to the Servotech Renewable family. His vast experience, profound global insights, and unwavering passion for groundbreaking innovation will be invaluable as we accelerate our mission to forge a greener, smarter future for India and beyond."

Musk's strategic guidance will be instrumental in realizing the company's ambitious 'Vision 2027' and establishing Servotech as a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, he said.

Servotech Renewable Power System Limited is an NSE-listed company that develops tech-enabled EV charging solutions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)