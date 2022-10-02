New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The MSME Ministry has formed a committee to modernise the Sevagram Industrial Zone in the next 2.5 years, Union Minister Narayan Rane said on Sunday.

Addressing a function in Wardha on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the minister for micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs) said it was from this Sevagram Ashram of Wardha that Mahatma Gandhi had appealed to all to go back to the village, by which he meant the complete development of villages.

Also Read | CIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 41 Medical Executive Posts at coalindia.in, Know Other Details Here.

Sevagram Industrial Zone is created to generate employment through agriculture and village industry.

Rane said the MSME Ministry has formed a committee to modernise this industrial sector, and the segment will be modernised in the next 2.5 years.

Also Read | 5G Launch in India: Airtel Announces Launch of 5G Service in 8 Cities, Likely To Cover Entire India by 2024.

The minister also pointed out that our nation needs to be self-sufficient to realise the India of Mahatma Gandhi's dream, asserting that there is no alternative to industrialisation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)