Shimla, April 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday directed the Finance Department to clear all pending liabilities of contractors associated with the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag and other departments by April end.

Presiding over a meeting with the Finance Department here, he also directed officials to clear the pending bills of IGMC Shimla, PGI Chandigarh and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, under the Himcare Scheme, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said that the financial position of the state was improving due to the pragmatic and timely measures being implemented by the state government.

He directed the department to clear all the pending liabilities of contractors associated with the PwD, Jal Shakti Vibhag and other departments by April 30.

He further instructed to release the pending instalments of beneficiaries of the Sahara Scheme at the earliest, the statement read.

Himcare Health Care Scheme provides free healthcare services to low-income individual groups who are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or Jan Arogya Yojana.

Under the Sahara scheme, financial assistance of Rs 3000 per month is given to patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, who are suffering from specified diseases such as Parkinson's, Malignant Cancer, Paralysis, Muscular Dystrophy, Hemophilia and Thalassemia.

