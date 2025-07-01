New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Shares of pharmaceuticals firm Sigachi Industries Ltd fell nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday, extending their previous day's decline, after an explosion at its manufacturing facility in Telangana killed several people.

The stock plunged 5.57 per cent to settle at Rs 46.07 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 8.36 per cent to Rs 44.71.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

At the NSE, it fell by 5.76 per cent to end at Rs 45.95.

Shares of Sigachi Industries Ltd had tanked over 11.50 per cent on Monday also.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

The death toll from the explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Pashamylaram in Telangana has risen to 36, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

Sigachi Industries on Monday said production at its Hyderabad plant, which saw a fire incident, leading to the death of several workers, would be paused for around 90 days to restore affected equipment and structures.

Sigachi Industries is a pharmaceutical company engaged in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)