New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global on Tuesday reported a 15 per cent decline in sales bookings to Rs 2,640 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal as it sold less homes.

Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 3,120 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it sold 778 homes in April-June 2025 compared to 968 units in the year-ago period.

In terms of volumes, pre-sales dipped 20 per cent to 16 lakh sq ft.

During the quarter, the average sales realisation stood at Rs 16,296 per sq ft against Rs 12,457 per sq ft in the entire last fiscal.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, said, "The momentum of FY25 continued even in the first quarter. On each of the parameters pre-sales, collections, net debt, and average sales realisation, the company performed as per the expectations".

He expects strong sales momentum going forward, helping the company to meet annual sales bookings guidance.

Signature Global emerged as the fifth largest listed real estate developer last fiscal in terms of sales bookings by achieving record pre-sales of Rs 10,290 crore.

The Gurugram-based company has given guidance of posting Rs 12,500 crore worth of pre-sales in the current fiscal.

Recently, Signature Global announced plans to raise Rs 875 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures to refinance debt and expand business.

Signature Global posted a net profit of Rs 101.2 crore last fiscal, a sharp jump from Rs 16.32 crore in the preceding year.

Its total income grew to Rs 2,637.99 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,324.55 crore in 2023-24.

Since its inception, Signature Global has delivered 13.5 million sq ft of housing projects and has a strong pipeline of about 21.6 million sq ft of saleable area in upcoming projects, along with 46.38 million sq ft of ongoing projects, targeted for completion within the next 2-3 years.

