New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Silver futures on Monday fell Rs 53 to Rs 71,257 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery declined Rs 53 or 0.07 per cent to Rs 71,257 per kg in a business turnover of 11,979 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.08 per cent lower at USD 23.27 per ounce in New York.

