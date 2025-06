Faridabad, Jun 28 (PTI) Faridabad police have arrested a woman in connection with the murder of her sister-in-law, who was found buried in front of her in-laws' house here, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, Tannu Kumar (24) was reported missing about two months ago by her in-laws. However, she was found buried in front of their house. Police had earlier arrested Tannu's father-in-law, Bhoop Singh, and mother-in-law in the case and sent them to jail.

During interrogation, Singh revealed that they had pre-planned her murder on April 15. He told the police that he raped her before killing her and then burying the body. Singh said that as per the plan, the victim's mother-in-law was sent to attend her niece's wedding in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, on April 15.

On the night of April 21, Arun allegedly mixed sleeping pills in his wife Tannu's food and his sister Kajal's food. Following this, both fell unconscious, police had said earlier.

However, according to the new developments, police said Kajal helped her brother Arun and her father in burying the body. She kept watch while they dug a pit to bury Tannu.

"Kajal was sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court," said the spokesperson of Faridabad police.

Following the investigation, Tannu's body was exhumed and sent for a post-mortem. Police are currently looking for her husband, Arun, who is at large.

