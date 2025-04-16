New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) State-owned SJVN on Wednesday said the company paid Rs 121.33 crore as an interim dividend to the Himachal Pradesh government for FY25.

The interim dividend cheque was presented to state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu by SJVN Director (Personnel) Ajay Kumar Sharma in Shimla, the company said in a statement.

"For FY25, an interim dividend of Rs 451.93 crore has been declared by the company. Rs 248.55 crore has been paid to the Government of India and Rs 82.05 crore has been paid to public shareholders as interim dividend," Sharma said.

The Himachal Pradesh government is holding 26.85 per cent shares of the company, while the Centre has 55 per cent shares, and the rest 18.15 per cent with the public, he added.

SJVN is implementing 95 power projects across various locations in India and Nepal in the energy verticals of hydro, solar, wind, pumped storage, and thermal power generation.

The installed capacity of the company is 2,708.27 MW, and the total project portfolio is 66,107.4 MW.

SJVN has set a target to become a 25,000 MW company by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040.

