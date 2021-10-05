Rameswaram (TN) Oct 5 (PTI) Sri Lankan Naval personnel on Tuesday allegedly damaged the fishing nets of Indian fishermen near Katchatheevu, police said.

Fishermen expressed concern over the recurrence of such incidents.

On Tuesday, Lankan naval personnel came in two boats and damaged the nets in 10 fishing boats, police added.

