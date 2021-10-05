OnePlus 9 RT smartphone is expected to be launched in India and China this month. The Chinese phone maker is yet to tease the handset and announce its launch date. OnePlus 9 RT phone's few specifications had been leaked in the past and now a report has shared several more key details of the upcoming device. A new report from 91 Mobiles has revealed that in addition to the OnePlus 9 RT, the company is also working on the 9 RT Joint Edition phone. The OnePlus 9 RT Joint Edition is likely to be introduced as a cheaper substitute to the original OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus 9 RT Specifications Reportedly Leaked on Weibo.

OnePlus 9 RT Joint Edition is rumoured to be launched in China during the shopping festival Singles' Day on November 11, 2021. It is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Coming to the OnePlus 9 RT, the handset is likely to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

For optics, the 9 RT device is said to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 camera, a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP B&W snapper. It is likely to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and is tipped to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus 9 RT is speculated to run on Android 12 based OxygenOS out of the box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).