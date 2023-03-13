New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), which provides services in post-harvest for agricultural commodities, on Monday said it has received accreditation from NABL for its mobile app that enables quality check of farm products.

In a statement, SLCM said that it has got accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for its "AI ML QC application which falls under its patented process management system - Agri Reach".

Also Read | Reliance Health Infinity Policy Offers India's First Credit Score-Based Discount on Premium.

The NABL, which is a constituent board of Quality Council of India, has been established to provide government, industry associations and industry in general with a scheme for third-party assessment of the quality and technical competence of testing and calibration laboratories.

SLCM said that 'Agri Reach' app puts the power of recent scientific advancements in agriculture into the hands of regular smartphone users. In just two months since its launch, it has been utilised to inspect 21.59 lakh tonnes of crops at 303 locations in 17 states.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Good News Today: Here’s When Centre May Announce 4% DA Hike for Central Government Employees.

Using this AI ML QC module smartphone application to conduct a quality check of agricultural products is as simple as taking a picture.

"A simple click and submission through the app will analyse the image for a variety of quality metrics. The user will then receive a quality report that details the photographic evidence's evaluation on specifications like damaged, shrunken, shrivelled or immature grains, foreign matter and a host of other physical parameters like height, length, grid, colour and pattern of the commodity," the statement said.

Results are automatically compared with pre-fed data in the back-end system, which updates itself on a regular basis utilising a combination of technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with Python programming language, SLCM said.

The company offers technology-driven warehousing services such as scientific storage for agriculture commodities, fumigation, testing and certification and funding against storage receipts in India and Myanmar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)