New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Friday reported a 70 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 21.6 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 73.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 696.3 crore in the third quarter of this financial year from Rs 901.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, Bengaluru-based realty firm said in a regulatory filing.

