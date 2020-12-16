New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) South Korean auto major Kia Motors on Wednesday said it has crossed 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone of its 'connected cars' in India within 16 months of starting operations in the country.

One out of two Kia cars sold in India is a connected car, which is equipped with the company's UVO connect system, an advanced and dynamic solution that seamlessly integrates smartphone or smartwatch with the car and its infotainment system into a single unit, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

Also Read | Year Ender 2020: From Apple Watch Series 6 to Fitbit Versa 3, Here Are the Top 5 Wearable Gadgets of the Year.

"Kia vehicles equipped with UVO connect in-car technology contribute more than 55 per cent of the total sales of the brand in India. The top selling connected car variant is the Seltos GTX Plus DCT 1.4T Petrol which contributed to almost 15 per cent of the total connected car sales," it added.

Commenting on the feat, Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim said,"Technology has always been at the focal point since our maiden launch in the country and we are elated to achieve one more milestone in car connectivity."

Also Read | Cabinet Approves Auction of Spectrum Worth Rs 3.92 Lakh Crore, Total of 2,251.25 MHz to be Offered.

For today's internet-savvy generation, a car should be their extension in every aspect including connectivity which can ease mobility, he said adding,"Our advanced UVO connect technology is a breakthrough effort in this direction which integrates smart devices with our cars for enabling a seamless, safer and memorable drive experience."

The UVO Connect in-car technology features several voice commands under nine categories which includes calling, weather information, time and date, Indian holiday information, cricket score, media control, navigation control and climate control, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)