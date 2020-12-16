Modern Wearable technology has evolved so much that it not only provides us with the ability to watch time but also monitor our fitness levels, track our location with GPS, view notifications etc. The best thing about a wearable is its handiness & portability. Features such as fitness tracking, sleep patterns, Calories burning help a user lead a healthier & more active lifestyle. Many wearables have been launched in 2020 and to save your precious time, we hereby bring you the top five amazing wearables of 2020. Apple Watch SE Users in South Korea Report Overheating Issues.

Apple Watch Series 6:

Apple's Watch Series 6 gets a top place in our list due to many features such as aluminium finish design, smooth user interface, Apple's W3 wireless chip & more. Apple's new watch costs Rs 40,900 for the GPS variant whereas the GPS + Cellular version is priced at Rs 49,900. The new smartwatch comes with new features such as blood oxygen level, ECG & sleep monitoring. The Watch Series 6 comes in two sizes - 40mm, 44mm and retains the electrical heart rate sensor to record heartbeat and rhythm.

Apple Watch Series 6 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Mi Watch Revolve:

Mi Watch Revolve was launched in India on September 29, 2020 at Rs 10,999. The watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. The device packs a 420mAh battery that can last up to two weeks on a single charge and for 20 hours with GPS turned on. The smartwatch comes with PPG heart rate sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, heart rate monitoring and blood energy monitoring feature. The wearable gets more than 110 watch faces & a variety of strap options.

Mi Watch Revolve (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Fitbit Versa 3:

Fitbit had officially launched its Versa 3 device on August 25, 2020 that comes with built-in GPS, PursePulse 2.0, a built-in speaker to help users make phone calls while on the go. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 26,499 and supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Fitbit Versa 3 is compatible with both iOS and Android.

Fitbit Versa 3 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Oppo Watch:

Oppo Watch was launched in India on July 31, 2020 alongside the Reno 4 Pro device. The new Oppo Watch is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 41mm whereas the 46mm model costs Rs 19,990. Oppo's new smartwatch gets features such as heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, sleep quality, get up reminders & much more. It runs on Wear OS by Google, users can also stream or download music on the Watch and features a 1.91-inch AMOLED display.

Oppo Watch (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Apple Watch SE:

Apple Watch SE was launched alongside the Watch Series 6 on September 16, 2020. The GPS only variant is priced from Rs 29,900 whereas the GPS + Cellular version cost starts at Rs 33,900. In terms of specifications, Apple's Watch SE comes powered by W3 wireless chip and features heart rhythm notifications, blood oxygen detection, ECG, emergency SOS. Apple's new watch provides 18 hours of battery life and is available in two sizes - 40mm & 44mm.

Apple Watch SE (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

