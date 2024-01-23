Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) A first-of-its-kind air-conditioned executive lounge facility, similar to the services available at the airport, has been set up at the over century-old Dr MGR Central Railway Station here for the benefit of passengers, the Southern Railway said on Tuesday.

Planned to accommodate 180 passengers, the lounge would be available 24x7 including air-conditioning facilities, sofa sets, travel desk, wi-fi, among others.

Also Read | GUJCET Exam 2024: Registration Date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test Examination Extended Till January 31, Apply Online at gsebeservice.com.

Located close to platform 6, the lounge houses 112 single sofas, 10 recliners for individual comfort. As many as 18 sleeping pods and four double sleeping pods have also been set up to serve single travellers and families, a press release from Southern Railway said.

Southern Railway has awarded the Rs 17.75 crore contract to Ten 11 Hospitality for a period of five years.

Also Read | Explainer on Union Budget of India: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About an Interim Budget.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)