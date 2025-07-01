Kannur (Kerala), Jul 1 (PTI) Six steel bombs were recovered from an isolated compound in Koothuparamba in this northern district of Kerala, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, local police carried out a search in the area and came across the bombs kept there.

The bombs were found wrapped in a plastic carry bag, they said.

The bomb squad reached the spot and took them to the police station, police sources added.

