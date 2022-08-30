Berhampur, Aug 30 (PTI) Mystery shrouds the death of a Class 7 student whose body was found from a pond in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday.

Rajananda Sahu, a student of the Chikili Primary School in Khallikote police station area, apparently drowned in the pond while going to the school. Locals rushed him to the local hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Launching on September 19, 2022.

His uniform and shoes were found near the pond, while his bag containing the books was found from the school, sources said.

Police said they have registered an unnatural death case and the body was sent for autopsy.

Also Read | Android 14 Beta Likely To Be Launched in April 2023.

"We're very much surprised how he went to the pond, outside the school premises during the school hour," Sahu's uncle said, demanding a high-level inquiry into it.

Khallikote block education officer Hare Krushna Panda directed an investigation into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)