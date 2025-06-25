New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Emotional demands at a workplace and in-person confrontations with colleagues could be related with upto a 24 per cent increased risk of developing diabetes, a study has suggested.

Risk of the metabolic disorder was found to be highest (47 per cent) in women working emotionally demanding jobs, but had a low social support at work. The analysis is published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Researchers from Sweden's Karolinska Institutet said the findings support the notion that working in roles requiring a constant engagement with people can be stressful, which can eventually affect workers' metabolic health.

They said that factors, such as job strain, insecurity, violence or bullying at workplace, are all known to heighten the chance of developing diabetes.

However, how working in roles requiring in-person exchanges with patients, customers, clients or passengers can impact one's risk is not known, they added.

The analysis looked at data of about 30 lakh people who were part of a study group registered in Sweden in 2005. The participants were aged 30-60 in 2005, with no history of diabetes diagnosis or medications.

Twenty job roles in industries requiring highest levels of in-person contact were analysed, including service, healthcare, hospitality and education. Three types of interactions were looked at -- general, emotional demands in a stressed situation and confrontation.

Between 2006 and 2020, over two lakh people were found to have developed type 2 diabetes, of which about 60 per cent were men.

The affected tended to be older, more likely to be born outside Sweden, and to have a lower level of education and low job control, compared to those who did not develop the metabolic condition, the researchers said.

"High exposures to emotional demands and confrontation were respectively associated with 20 per cent and 15 per cent increased risks of type 2 diabetes in men, and 24 per cent and 20 per cent in women," the authors wrote.

Chronic or persistent levels of stress that affect the endocrine system (which produces hormones), resulting in an excess production of the stress hormone 'cortisol' and increased insulin resistance, could be a possible biological mechanism behind the links, they said.

These biological processes could worsen due to a lack of social support at the workplace, the team said.

"With regards to having contact with people at work, there are expectations for emotional management where workers are required to express or hide emotions according to societal, occupational and organisational norms. It is especially stressful when the displayed emotion and the genuinely felt emotion are not aligned," the authors wrote.

