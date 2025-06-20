New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Suzlon on Friday said it has secured its third successive order from AMPIN for a 170.1 MW wind project in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the contract, Suzlon will supply 54 of its advanced S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, a company statement said.

The scope of work includes full project execution, including equipment supply, installation, commissioning, and long-term operations and maintenance services. Total orders from AMPIN Energy stand at 303 MW.

Vivek Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, India Business, Suzlon Group, said, "Three orders from AMPIN reflect the power of shared mission. Together, we're committed to a self-reliant, affordable and sustainable energy future by blending innovation, local manufacturing, and deep sectoral expertise in promoting decarbonisation of India's power distribution infrastructure."

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, Managing Director & CEO, AMPIN Energy Transition Limited, said, "This project is a strategic step forward in AMPIN's journey toward a 25 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2030, reinforcing our commitment to delivering clean, dependable power to India's growing Commercial and Industrial sector.”

