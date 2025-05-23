Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday said it has commenced the production of its first electric scooter e-ACCESS at its Gurugram manufacturing facility.

First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the everyday urban commuting electric scooter e-ACCESS marks the brand's entry into the e-two-wheeler segment in the domestic market.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The e-scooter is powered by Suzuki's e-technology, which includes a Lithium-iron- phosphate (LFP) battery known for longer life and better thermal stability, the company said.

The scooter also features regenerative braking, a maintenance-free belt drive system, and the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector-e (SDMS-e) for different riding modes (eco and ride A and B modes), along with reverse mode, according to the company.

Also Read | Who Is Smriti Jain, UP Woman Seen in Infamous Jaisalmer Viral Video? Know All About the 'Adult Content Creator' Arrested for Making Obscene Video of Elderly Man and Uploading It on Porn Website.

Additionally, to ensure reliability, the battery and components undergo rigorous testing, including submersion, temperature extremes, drops, vibrations, motor bench, puncture and crush tests, it said.

To further support its electric mobility initiative, Suzuki Motorcycle India is actively engaging with its existing dealership network to be fully EV-ready across the country.

Dealerships are being equipped with trained technical personnel and dedicated service infrastructure to meet the unique requirements of electric two-wheeler customers, ensuring both accessibility and convenience, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)