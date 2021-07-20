New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated a 1.3 giga watt (GW) solar module manufacturing facility of clean energy firm Vikram Solar in Chennai.

With the commissioning of the new unit, the company's cumulative PV module manufacturing capacity has reached 2.5 GW per annum, which is currently the largest in India, Vikram Solar said in a statement.

The new solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity was inaugurated virtually by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. He was joined by Vikram Solar CEO Saibaba Vutukuri.

Vikram Solar has implemented digital production display boards, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence-enabled inspection for zero defect at the unit.

The digitisation initiatives have further enabled seamless processes like lean manufacturing, reducing and controlling wastages, the statement said.

The company's Managing Director Gyanesh Chaudhary said, "We believe our new facility further strengthens not just Vikram Solar but the nation's solar manufacturing prowess and ecosystem."

"Apart from bridging the demand-supply gap for modules, our state-of-the-art facility will propel technological innovation, job creation and aid India's renewable energy targets," he added.

Besides the new unit, Vikram Solar owns and operates a 1.2 GW facility in Falta, West Bengal.

