New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Tuesday reported a decline of 6.55 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 363.92 crore in the September quarter on the back of a strong growth in its domestic business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 389.43 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Date, Origin & Significance: From History to Cultural Traditions, Everything To Know About Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

Its revenue from operations rose 11.02 per cent to Rs 3,733.78 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,363.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the Tata Group FMCG arm stood at Rs 3,318.18 crore, up 9.8 per cent in the September quarter.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 Date, Traditions, History & Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Celebrating Karnataka Day.

TCPL's total income in the September quarter increased 12.71 per cent to Rs 3,823.61 crore.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 900.60 apiece on BSE, up 0.81 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)