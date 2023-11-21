New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Tata Power on Tuesday said it has ramped up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure on the Chandigarh-Shimla route to facilitate eco-friendly travel.

The route connects two major cities -- Chandigarh and Shimla -- serving as a crucial link for travellers and businesses alike.

"Tata Power, one of India's largest and leading EV charging solutions providers announced the activation of its EV charging infrastructure along the Chandigarh- Shimla highway, covering a total distance of 111 kms and addressing the demand for reliable charging options on this popular route," a company statement said.

The strategically positioned charging stations at Hotel Falcon Crest on the Chandigarh-Shimla Highway around Kandaghat and The Oberoi Cecil, Chaura Maidan Road near Shimla, enhance the feasibility of EV travel on the route, as per the statement.

The first charging point is 83 km from Chandigarh to Hotel Falcon Crest, and the other is 26 km from Hotel Falcon Crest to The Oberoi Cecil.

Consumers will be able to locate the two stations using the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile app, the company said.

They can also make online payments for their charging sessions or use an RFID Card to tap, charge and go, it said.

