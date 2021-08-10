New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The meeting took place at the Parliament office of the finance minister.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 20 Series India Launch Confirmed for August 17, 2021.

"Shri N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, calls on Smt @nsitharaman," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

It was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.

Also Read | Best Roles of Financial Professionals in Organizations.

Meanwhile, the World Bank Group Managing Director Anshula Kant also met the finance minister during the day.

"Smt @kanshula, managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank Group, calls on Smt @nsitharaman," the ministry said in another tweet. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)